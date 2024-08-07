The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation assures that during the night units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, together with the border agencies of the FSB of Russia, allegedly continued to kill the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of the Kursk region, "which are directly adjacent to the Russian-Ukrainian border."

As Censor.NET informs, the corresponding statement of the Russian Ministry of Defense is published by the propaganda news agency "RIA-Novosti".

The Russian side assures that the air strikes, missile forces, artillery fire, and active actions of the state border cover units of the army group in the Kursk direction prevented the enemy from advancing deep into the territory of the Russian Federation.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation is also in a hurry to report on the alleged fire damage to the reserves of the Armed Forces in several border settlements and the loss of personnel and equipment of the Armed Forces.

