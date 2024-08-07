Putin on situation in Kursk region of RF: "Kyiv regime has carried out another large-scale provocation". VIDEO

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a meeting of the Security Council, where he commented on the situation with the border breakthrough in the Kursk region of the RF.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"I would like to start with the events in the Kursk region. As you know, the Kyiv regime has carried out another large-scale provocation, is firing indiscriminately with various types of weapons, including missiles, at civilian buildings, residential buildings, and ambulances," he said.

According to Putin, immediately after the meeting, he will hold a meeting with the security forces, the FSS, representatives of the Defense Ministry and the General Staff.

On August 6, the Russian Defense Ministry reported fighting in the Kursk region.

The authorities of the Kursk region reported "attempts to break through the border".

Subsequently, the Russian Defense Ministry assured that there was no advance of the Armed Forces deep into the territory of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region.

A video was posted online showing a group of Russian prisoners of war walking under escort on a road in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

