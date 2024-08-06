Russia’s Defense Ministry reports fighting in Kursk region, occupiers redeploy reserves

On Tuesday, August 6, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that fighting continues in the Kursk region. The invaders are pulling in reserves there.

This was reported by the press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports.

The agency of the aggressor country stated that the fighting in the Kursk region has been going on since 08:00 a.m. on August 6. They claim that allegedly Ukrainian troops in the number of up to 300 people, using 11 tanks and more than 20 armored vehicles, attacked Russian units near the state border in the Kursk region.

The strike targeted the positions of "units covering the state border of the Russian Federation in the areas of the settlements of Nikolayevo-Daryino and Oleshnya in the Kursk region, directly adjacent to the Russian-Ukrainian border."

The report says that "the state border guard cover troops, together with the units of the FSB border troops, are trying to repel the attack."

The occupiers also claim that they are allegedly moving reserves.

The Ukrainian side has not yet officially commented on the situation.

Earlier it was reported that Russians claimed an attack on the Kursk region.

