Russian Su-34 fighter jet crashes near Volgograd. VIDEO
Today, on 27 July 2024, a Su-34 fighter jet went down in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation.
This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defence, Censor.NET informs with reference to the Russian propaganda news agency RIA-Novosti.
According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, the plane went down during a scheduled training flight. The crew allegedly ejected, and there is no threat to the pilots' lives.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password