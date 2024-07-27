Russian Su-34 fighter jet crashes near Volgograd. VIDEO

Today, on 27 July 2024, a Su-34 fighter jet went down in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defence, Censor.NET informs with reference to the Russian propaganda news agency RIA-Novosti.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, the plane went down during a scheduled training flight. The crew allegedly ejected, and there is no threat to the pilots' lives.

Read more: United States deploys B-52 strategic bombers at air base in Romania