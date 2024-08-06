Group of Russian prisoners of war walks under escort on road in Kursk region of RF. VIDEO

A video was posted online showing armed men leading a group of people under escort.

According to Censor.NET, the author of the publication notes that the under escort are captured servicemen of the Russian army, and they were captured during the fighting in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. It is reported that there are conscripts among the prisoners. The recording shows at least five prisoners.

