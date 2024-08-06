ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10294 visitors online
News Video War
36 850 145

Russian man observes "SMO" in Kursk region: "Here is f#cking deep sh#t - planes are flying overhead, car is burning up. Holy cow!". VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing a Russian man driving a car on a road in the Kursk region and filming fragments of the "SMO" (Special Military Operation - ed. note) on Russian territory.

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows a huge column of smoke afar off, a pair of planes flying low over the road, and a burn out truck on the side of the road. The Russian man in the recording is surprised and swears obscenely.

Watch more: Border guards destroy two occupiers’ vehicles in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO

Author: 

Russia (11714) military actions (2294) Kursk (732)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 