Russian man observes "SMO" in Kursk region: "Here is f#cking deep sh#t - planes are flying overhead, car is burning up. Holy cow!". VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing a Russian man driving a car on a road in the Kursk region and filming fragments of the "SMO" (Special Military Operation - ed. note) on Russian territory.

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows a huge column of smoke afar off, a pair of planes flying low over the road, and a burn out truck on the side of the road. The Russian man in the recording is surprised and swears obscenely.

