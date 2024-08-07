Head of UN monitoring mission Bell on treatment of Ukrainian prisoners in Russia: Worst I’ve seen, 95% have been tortured

The head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, Danielle Bell, called Russia's treatment of Ukrainian prisoners "the worst" she has seen in her 20-year career. More than 95% of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been tortured in Russia.

Bell told about this on the air of the Dutch TV channel Nederlandse Omroep Stichting (NOS), Censor.NET informs.

"They are tortured during the first interrogation. They are beaten with metal sticks and sticks, severely electrocuted. They are stripped. It's horrible. It is the worst thing I have seen in my 20 years of career visiting prisoners on behalf of the UN. Torture is very widespread and structural. 95% of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been tortured, and this is a war crime," the UN representative said.

She noted that information about Ukrainian prisoners of war, when they do not have access to them, is collected during conversations after they return home.

The head of the UN Monitoring Mission also said that they have full access to Russian prisoners in Ukraine and can communicate with them. The conditions of detention of Russian prisoners in Ukraine, according to Bell, comply with international humanitarian law.

"The treatment of prisoners in Ukraine and Russia is completely different. The Ukrainian conditions of detention are in line with international humanitarian law," added the head of the Monitoring Mission.

