The French Ministry of Defense commented on the events in the Kursk region of the RF, describing them as a Ukrainian operation with initial success.

A brief summary on this topic was published in the evening of August 8, Censor.NET reports, with reference to European Pravda.

The French Ministry of Defense claims that the operation is carried out by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, although the Ukrainian military command and official Kyiv have not made direct statements on this issue.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces' offensive in Kursk region, thanks to the effect of surprise and confrontation with less trained forces than on the eastern front, seems to have had some initial success. This attack could force the Russian army to bring in forces from other parts of the front and thus ease local pressure in areas where the Ukrainian army has been struggling," the review noted.

The French Ministry of Defense notes that both sides are striking in depth and Ukrainian forces continue to hit Russian airfields and energy infrastructure.