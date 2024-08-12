Zelenskyy announces three youth support programs: Housing, business and education

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a state program to support young people would be launched in the fall.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Ukrinform, the head of state said this during the Ukrainian Youth Forum "Free to Dream".

"Today we already have government programs that are working and will work even more actively in the interests of young people. First of all, the existing state program "eHouse" will provide for a down payment reduction of up to 10% for young Ukrainians under the age of 25. The corresponding program should be launched in the fall. This is a really good mortgage program. It provides for 3% per annum for the military, doctors, teachers, law enforcement officers and 7% per annum for other categories," the President noted.

Zelenskyy also continued that a new program of grants for start-ups for Ukrainians under the age of 25 will be launched in September.

"This is the creation or development of your own small business, and we are starting with grants of UAH 150 thousand for the first project. All the details will be provided by our government," he explained.

The third is education, educational grants.

"The program to support applicants will also start in September. The government will gradually increase the amount of funds for this and other relevant programs to support our Ukrainian youth. There should be many more such programs," the Head of State added.

