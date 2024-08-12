Russians start fire on territory of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Currently, radiation indicators are normal, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that despite the fire at the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP, radiation levels are normal.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the president's telegram channel.

"Currently, the radiation indicators are normal. But as long as Russian terrorists retain control of the nuclear power plant, the situation is not and cannot be normal. Since the first day of the seizure of Zaporizhzhia NPP, Russia has been using it solely to blackmail Ukraine, the whole of Europe and the world," Zelenskyy said.

He added that Ukraine is now awaiting the reaction of the world and the IAEA to the incident.

"Russia must be held accountable for this. Only Ukrainian control over the Zaporizhzhya station can guarantee a return to normalcy and full security," the Head of State summed up.

Earlier, the head of the Nikopol District Military Administration, Yevhen Yevtushenko, said that Russians had staged a provocation at the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP by setting fire to a large number of car tyres.

