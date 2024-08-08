Russia brought war to our land and should feel what it has done - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

In a video address, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia should feel the consequences of bringing war to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the president's Telegram channel.

"There have been three reports by Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi today, and they are effective. They are exactly what our country needs now.

I am grateful to every warrior, soldier and commander who ensure the protection of our Ukrainian positions and the fulfilment of our defence tasks. Ukrainians know how to achieve their goals. And we did not choose to achieve our goals in the war. Russia brought the war to our land and should feel that it has done so. We want to achieve our goals as quickly as possible in peacetime - in a just peace. And it will be.

Today, Defence Minister Umierov also gave a report on the supply of weapons and equipment to our army. We are working to ensure that supplies are always on time.

Today, the head of the SSU, Malyuk, also reported on our operations and the delicate work of the SSU, which protects Ukrainians - protects them from Russian sabotage and attempted assassinations inside our country," Zelenskyy said.

