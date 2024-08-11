Previously, Russians used North Korean missile during attack on Kyiv region - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

According to preliminary data, the Russians used a missile made in the DPRK during the attack on Kyiv region last night.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

"Last night in the Kyiv region, unfortunately, a father and a young son were killed in a Russian strike - the child was four years old. My condolences to the family and friends. Three more people were injured, including a child - a 12-year-old boy. According to preliminary information, the Russians used a North Korean missile, and it was another deliberate terrorist attack against Ukraine. Pyrotechnics continue to work to establish the exact data on this missile," the statement said.

Zelenskyy also said that in this week alone, the Russian army fired more than 30 missiles and more than 800 guided bombs.

"Russians have no geographical restrictions on the use of such weapons - from the first days of the full-scale war, the entire territory of our state has been under the threat of constant attacks," he stressed.



The President thanked all partners who helped Ukraine with air defense systems and combat aircraft.

"But to really stop Russian terror, we need not only a full-fledged air shield that will protect all our cities and communities, but also strong decisions from our partners - decisions that will remove restrictions on our defensive actions. When Ukrainian long-range capability has no limits, this war will definitely get a limit - we will really bring its fair end closer," Zelenskyy stressed.

On the night of 11 August, Russians attacked the Kyiv region. A man and his son were killed.