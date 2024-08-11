Consequences of enemy attack on Kyiv region. PHOTOS
On the night of 11 August, Russians attacked the Kyiv region. A man and his son were killed.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.
As of 08:00, police documented damage to eight houses and four vehicles.
In one of the districts of Kyiv region, the bodies of a 35-year-old man and his 4-year-old son were removed from the rubble of a house by the State Emergency Service. There are also victims in the house: A 45-year-old man, a 53-year-old woman, and a 12-year-old boy. They have been hospitalized and are being provided with the necessary assistance.
