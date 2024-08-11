In Kyiv region, man and child were killed, and three others were injured. VIDEO

A man and a child were killed in the Kyiv region as a result of an enemy rocket attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

On the night of 11 August, rocket fragments fell on private houses in Brovary district.

Three people were seriously injured, including a 13-year-old child. Two more people, a 35-year-old man and his 4-year-old son, were trapped in the rubble of the building. Unfortunately, they were found dead during search and rescue operations.

