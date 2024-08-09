One of best-equipped and fastest Ukrainian brigades was sent to Kursk region - Forbes

At least three brigades, each with up to 2,000 servicemen, are involved in the operation in the Kursk region. One of them, the 80th Airborne Assault Brigade is one of the most powerful in the Armed Forces.

As Censor.NET informs, Forbes writes about it.

"In the video that spread on social networks on Thursday, it was recorded how the T-64BV or T-80BV tank, the UR-77 sapper vehicle, the IMR-2 engineering vehicle, as well as the BTR-80 and American-made Stryker wheeled armored personnel carriers pass by the Ukrainian mortar brigade... It is clear from the context that the video recorded the first moments of a serious Ukrainian attack on Russian positions," the message says.

The publication notes that only the 80th Airborne Assault Brigade has a combination of ex-Soviet and ex-American vehicles. And the participation of the 80th assault brigade - one of the best Ukrainian brigades - emphasizes the scale of the Ukrainian operation to invade the Kursk region.

Forbes recalled that pro-Ukrainian forces had previously carried out raids across the border into Russian territory. However, they were small in scale and usually lasted no more than a few days. Most of all, they were aimed at putting Russian leaders in an awkward position.

However, the current Ukrainian operation, the publication claims, is significantly different from others. It involves at least three brigades, each with up to 2,000 troops: the 22nd and 88th Mechanized Brigades and the 80th Assault Brigade.

"With every hour it becomes more and more clear that what is happening in Kursk is not a raid, it is really an invasion," the journalists write.

Forbes emphasizes that the fact that the Ukrainians are investing significant resources in this invasion does not guarantee its success. After all, the Russian Northern Group of Forces, which has about 48,000 servicemen, can oppose 10,000 Ukrainian servicemen.

For now, however, the Northern Group is stuck in Vovchansk, 90 miles southeast of Suja, the Russian border town that is the center of the Ukrainian invasion. Thus, Forbes notes, it is obvious that the Ukrainian brigades deliberately crossed the border in the place where the Northern Group of Forces was the lowest in terms of numbers.

"Whether and how quickly the Northern Army can move forces to Suja could be the deciding factor in the outcome of the three-day Ukrainian invasion. If the Russians move quickly, they can slow down or even reverse the Ukrainian gains. If they move slowly, they could lose a much larger part of the Kursk region due to the advancing Ukrainian columns", - the journalists of the publication believe.

What is happening in the Kursk region

As reported, on Tuesday, 6 August, the Russian Ministry of Defence said that fighting was continuing in the Kursk region. The invaders are bringing reserves there.

The authorities of the Kursk region reported "attempts to break through the border".

Subsequently, the Russian Ministry of Defence assured that there was no advance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces deep into the territory of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region.

A video was posted online showing a group of Russian prisoners of war walking under escort on a road in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

Dictator Vladimir Putin called the events "another large-scale provocation".

The Ukrainian side has not yet officially commented on the situation.

Meanwhile, the head of the Bundestag's defense committee, Faber, wished the Ukrainian armed forces good luck near Kursk. According to the French Ministry of Defence, "the Ukrainian offensive in the Kursk region has been an initial success". The Washington Post reports that Ukraine has taken control of the Sudzha gas station.

At the same time, the UN Secretary-General has no information about the events in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation: "We have no representatives in the area".