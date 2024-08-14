Search and elimination of enemy is completed in Sudzha, Kursk region - Syrskyi. MAP

Ukrainian defenders have completed the search and elimination of the enemy in the town of Sudzha, Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said this in a report to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

Since the beginning of the day, more than 100 Russian servicemen have been captured in Kursk region, and there has been a 1-2 km advance. The search and destruction of the enemy in the town of Sudzha has been completed," he said.

Syrskyi added that the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to conduct defensive operations in the eastern and southern operational zones.

Updated

DeepState analysts reported that the Ukrainian Defense Forces also liberated Lyubimovka, Goncharovka, Lebedevka, Zaoleshenko, Kurilovka, Plekhovo and other settlements in the Kursk region.