AFU increases control in Kursk region by 40 square kilometers per day - Syrskyi

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue operations in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. Over the past day, the Ukrainian military has advanced 1-3 kilometers in certain areas in the Kursk region.

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi during a video call with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukrainian troops have advanced in some areas by one to three kilometers over the past 24 hours. We have taken control of 40 square kilometers of territory," said the AFU Commander-in-Chief.

According to Syrskyi, 74 settlements in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation are currently under Ukrainian control.

Operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region of the RF

On Monday, 12 August, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that Ukraine was conducting an operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. Until that moment, the Ukrainian authorities had kept silent on the breakthrough in Kursk.

During a meeting of the Chief Commander-in-Chief's Staff, Ukrainian Armed Forces Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said that as of 12 August, the Armed Forces controlled about 1,000 square kilometres in the Kursk region.

DeepState analysts have updated information on the progress of the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region: Ukrainian troops have begun to enter Sudzha and gain a strong foothold in Goncharovka.

