In Kursk region, Ukrainian troops begin to enter Sudzha and gain strong foothold in Honcharivka - DeepState. MAP

Analysts of the DeepState project have updated information on the advance of the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region as of 7 August.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the DeepState project.

"Updates will be delayed. Some information may ultimately differ from the testimony of direct participants in the events," the analysts said.

According to DeepState, on the second day, the assault groups advanced close to Koreneve, occupied Zelenyi Shlyakh, Mykolaiv-Daryino, and were in Novoivanivka, Olhivka, and Kremiane. Advance units began to enter Sudzha and gain a foothold in Honcharivka. They began to bypass Sudzha from the north.

"In the south, we managed to liberate Guievo and Hornal. The fate of the Katsaps who were holed up in the monastery is unknown. An active movement towards Mala Lokna began. From this day forward, this direction will receive the most contradictory information," the analysts added.

Operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

On Monday, 12 August, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that Ukraine was conducting an operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. Until that moment, the Ukrainian authorities had kept silent on the breakthrough in Kursk.

During a meeting of the Chief Commander-in-Chief's Staff, Ukrainian Armed Forces Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said that as of 12 August, the Armed Forces controlled about 1,000 square kilometres in the Kursk region.