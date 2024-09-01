Armenia has frozen its participation in CSTO "at all levels" - Pashinyan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that his country has frozen its participation in the CSTO "at all levels", and he considers this decision sufficient.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Armenpress.

"The Republic of Armenia has frozen its participation in the CSTO at all levels. We consider this decision sufficient at this stage. There may be discussions. One may say it's enough, another may say it's not enough. But we need to look at who has what assessment powers," Pashinyan said.

The prime minister stressed that he himself respects all points of view, but the authorities have made this decision. Now Armenia does not see the need to make another decision, but this does not mean that it will not see the need to make another decision at some point in the future.

What is the CSTO?

The CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organisation) is a military and political bloc that includes Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. The organisation was established on 15 May 1992. The Russian authorities are trying to present the CSTO as an alternative to NATO.

Earlier, Armenia suspended its participation in the CSTO.

In turn, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that his country would withdraw from the CSTO.