In May, Russian forces occupied 449 sq km of Ukrainian territory, mostly in Pokrovsk direction – DeepState. INFOGRAPHICS

In May, Russian occupying forces seized 449 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory — the worst monthly figure since the beginning of 2025.

This was reported by the monitoring Telegram channel DeepState, according to Censor.NET.

According to analysts, in May the dynamics of territorial losses exceeded the 200 sq km monthly threshold that had persisted since February.

The largest loss of territory occurred near the enemy’s breakthrough along the Pokrovsk–Kostiantynivka highway, where approximately 200 sq km were occupied. Another significant advance took place in Sumy region, where at least 110 sq km had been lost by the end of the month.

DeepState notes that these two areas account for 70% of all territorial losses.

In addition, the enemy made noticeable advances near Bahatyr and along the border with Dnipropetrovsk region, seizing 45–50 square kilometers in each direction.

On the Lyman direction, the enemy’s progress slowed somewhat, with only 28 square kilometers occupied. However, by the end of the month, the situation near Karpivka began to deteriorate, and fighting in the area is ongoing.

"In fact, these five sectors account for 95% of all enemy advances," DeepState added.

