Russian troops have occupied Kostiantynivka in Sumy region and advanced in Oleksiivka, Ridkodub and near Karpivka, - DeepState. MAP
Russian troops are advancing in Sumy and Donetsk regions.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET informs.
"The map has been updated. The enemy has occupied Kostiantynivka (a village in the Khotyn rural community of Sumy district, Sumy region), and also advanced in Oleksiivka (a village in the Khotyn rural community of Sumy district, Sumy region), Ridkodub (a village in the Lyman urban territorial community of Donetsk region) and near Karpivka (a village in the Lyman urban territorial community of Donetsk region)," the statement said.
