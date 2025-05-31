Mandatory evacuation of residents of 11 settlements in Sumy district has been announced - RMA

The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, signed an order to evacuate residents of 11 more settlements in the Sumy district.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

As noted, the decision was made in view of the constant threat to the lives of civilians as a result of the shelling of border communities.

Evacuation is being carried out from the following settlements:

Horobivka (Ryzhkivka district);

Shtanovka, Voronivka, Yanchenky (Bilopillia district);

Tsymbalivka, Shkurativka (Vorozhbianka district);

Krovne, Mykolaiivk, Rudnivka, Spaske, Kapitanivka (Mykolaiivka district).

"All those in need of assistance are provided with transport, humanitarian aid, temporary accommodation, and social benefits," the RMA emphasises.

Contact the evacuation headquarters in Sumy district: 050 650 70 83

"We urge residents not to delay their decision to evacuate. Staying in the zone of constant danger is a direct threat to your life and health. As of today, 213 settlements in the Sumy region are subject to mandatory evacuation," said the head of the region.