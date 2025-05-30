Over 500 people evacuated from Sumy border area in one week, numerous refusals to evacuate recorded – RMA

Over 500 people were evacuated from 18 border communities in the region over the course of a week.

This was announced by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, during a telethon, according to Censor.NET.

Thus, he said that all necessary measures are currently underway to evacuate civilians from high-risk areas.

At present, 202 settlements across 18 border communities in four districts of the Sumy region are subject to evacuation. Over the past week, more than 500 people have been evacuated, including 51 in the past 24 hours.

The evacuation is being coordinated by the State Emergency Service, the police, local authorities, volunteers, and civil society organizations.

"We are registering numerous written refusals to evacuate. People are unwilling to leave their homes, but we continue urging them to prioritize their safety — preserving life is paramount," Hryhorov said.

According to him, the enemy is currently attempting offensive operations along the border. The situation is difficult, but remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and all components of the Defense Forces.

According to the Regional Military Administration, fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries reported over the past 24 hours. The enemy continues to strike residential buildings, civilian infrastructure, and industrial facilities. Damage has been reported. Recovery efforts are ongoing.

