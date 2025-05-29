Russian troops carried out 140 shellings in Sumy region in 24 hours: there are dead and wounded

Over the past day, Russian troops fired 140 times at 39 settlements in the Sumy region.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

From the morning of May 28 to the morning of May 29, 2025, 14 territorial communities came under fire, most of them in the Sumy and Shostka districts. The enemy launched more than 30 attacks with guided aerial bombs and carried out more than 20 drops of explosive ordnance from drones.

Civilians were killed and wounded as a result of the attacks. A 74-year-old woman died in the Esman district, a civilian man was killed in the Bilopillia district, and a civilian woman was injured. Earlier, a civilian born in 1950 was wounded in the Khotyn district, and on May 27, a civilian born in 1991 was wounded in the Berezivka district.

The occupants also destroyed and damaged civilian infrastructure: a private house was damaged in the Seredina-Budska community, and two residential buildings caught fire, a residential building and non-residential premises were destroyed in Esmanska, a private house was damaged in Krasnopilska, non-residential premises were damaged in Nedryhaylivska, private houses were damaged in Bilopilska, a house of culture was damaged in Verkhnya Syrovatska, and a non-residential building was damaged in Shostkinska.

During the day, local authorities, the State Emergency Service, the National Police, and NGOs evacuated 59 people from the border communities.

