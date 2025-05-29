ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10912 visitors online
News Updated DeepState maps Update of DeepState map
7 073 21

Russian forces occupy Zelene Pole in Donetsk region and advance in Sumy region – DeepState. MAPS

Russian forces have occupied the village of Zelene Pole in Donetsk region and have advanced in several border settlements in Sumy region.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET reports.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has occupied Zelene Pole (Donetsk region) and made advances near Novosilka (Donetsk region), as well as in Vodolahy, Loknia, and Bilovody (Sumy region)," the analysts noted.

Watch more: Invaders have accumulated enough forces in Kursk region to attempt offensive on Sumy region - State Border Guard Service

DeepState has updated the map of hostilities
DeepState has updated the map of hostilities

Author: 

Sumska region (1203) Donetska region (3869) military actions (2413) Zelene Pole (5) Novosilka (14) Vodolahy (1) Loknya (1) Bilovody (3) DeepState (126)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 