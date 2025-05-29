Russian forces occupy Zelene Pole in Donetsk region and advance in Sumy region – DeepState. MAPS

Russian forces have occupied the village of Zelene Pole in Donetsk region and have advanced in several border settlements in Sumy region.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET reports.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has occupied Zelene Pole (Donetsk region) and made advances near Novosilka (Donetsk region), as well as in Vodolahy, Loknia, and Bilovody (Sumy region)," the analysts noted.

