Invaders have accumulated enough forces in Kursk region to attempt offensive on Sumy region - State Border Guard Service

The Russian occupiers have accumulated a sufficient number of forces and means within the Kursk region and may attempt an attack on the territory of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Hromadske Radio by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andrii Demchenko.

"The enemy really has a large number of forces and means, this applies to both personnel and equipment within the Kursk region," he said.

The spokesman noted that Russia has been amassing troops since the Russian army tried to push the Defense Forces out of the Kursk region.

"We periodically see a change in the number of troops, but the enemy has enough forces in this area to carry out certain actions against our border to create an attempt to attack the territory of Ukraine," Demchenko said.

At the same time, he said, the number of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups is not decreasing. In particular, the enemy is most actively using its saboteurs within the Sumy region.

Demchenko said that attempts by enemy subversive reconnaissance groups to enter Kharkiv region have been exposed, and there is a threat to Chernihiv region, but the State Border Guard Service has not recorded such enemy actions recently.

To recap, Maksym Zhorin, deputy commander of the 3rd Separate Mechanized Brigade, said that the situation on the border of Sumy and Kharkiv regions should be taken as seriously as possible.