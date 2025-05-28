1 154 0
Defence forces tracked down and attacked enemy tank, cannon and enemy shelters. VIDEO
The soldiers of the Phoenix unmanned aerial vehicle unit destroyed an enemy tank, a cannon and an enemy hideout.
In particular, on one of the key frontline areas, drone operators tracked the movement of an enemy tank during combat missions, which was destroyed by several accurate strikes. The pilots also struck and destroyed a cannon, infantrymen and enemy hideouts, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password