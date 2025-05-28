Occupier sits motionless with head bowed and takes kamikaze-drone strike straight to head. VIDEO

On one of the frontlines, a Ukrainian kamikaze drone eliminated an occupier. The soldier was sitting alone in an open field, exhausted and, apparently, choosing not to flee from the UAV.

The drone kept closing in, and the Russian, making no attempt to escape or protect himself,silently stared at the ground. A split second later a direct hit to the head neutralised the invader, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: In Kursk direction, border guards destroyed shelters, artillery positions, truck, telecom towers, and drone launch site. VIDEO