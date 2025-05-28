In Kursk direction, border guards destroyed shelters, artillery positions, truck, telecom towers, and drone launch site. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 5th Border Detachment of the "Prime" strike UAV unit delivered effective strikes against Russian forces on the Kursk direction. The targets destroyed include seven shelters, two artillery positions, a dugout, a firing point, a truck, two telecommunications towers, a drone launch site, and a pilot shelter.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel.

