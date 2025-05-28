ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9144 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
1 282 1

In Kursk direction, border guards destroyed shelters, artillery positions, truck, telecom towers, and drone launch site. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 5th Border Detachment of the "Prime" strike UAV unit delivered effective strikes against Russian forces on the Kursk direction. The targets destroyed include seven shelters, two artillery positions, a dugout, a firing point, a truck, two telecommunications towers, a drone launch site, and a pilot shelter.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel.

Watch more: Russian soldier beats, mocks, and urinates on fellow refuseniks: "Open your mouth, b#tch! Like it?! Drink, bitch!". VIDEO 18+

Author: 

Russian Army (9248) State Border Patrol (1138) elimination (5196)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 