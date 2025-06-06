Kremlin on massive strike against Ukraine: "Russia’s response to terrorist acts of Kyiv regime"

The Kremlin has issued a cynical statement regarding Russia’s overnight massive combined attack on Ukraine using drones and missiles, claiming the strikes were aimed at "military targets" and were carried out in "response" to the SSU’s Operation Pavutyna (Spider's Web).

Censor.NET reports this, citing Russian state media quoting Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

"The massive overnight strike on military targets in Ukraine was a response to the terrorist acts of the Kyiv regime," Peskov claimed.

According to him, everything Russian forces are doing "within the framework of the special military operation" is "a response to the actions of the Kyiv regime."

Peskov also said the Kremlin disagrees with Donald Trump’s recent remark comparing the war in Ukraine to a schoolyard fight, insisting that "for Russia, this is a matter of national interest."

"The special military operation in Ukraine began after all political and diplomatic means were exhausted," the Kremlin spokesman added.

Massive attack on Ukraine on the night of 6 June 2025

As previously reported by Censor.NET, in the early hours of June 6, ruscists launched a massive combined attack on Ukraine using strike drones, ballistic missiles, Kalibr cruise missiles, and missiles fired from strategic bombers.

The enemy targeted Kyiv with both drones and missiles. Casualties have been reported, with 20 people injured. Fires broke out in several districts of the capital. According to the Interior Ministry, three rescuers were killed while responding to the aftermath of the strikes in Kyiv.

In the Kyiv region, railway tracks were damaged, forcing multiple trains to change routes. Russia also launched missile and drone strikes on a residential area in Chernihiv. At least four people were reported injured there.

It was also reported that in Ternopil, emergency crews continue to handle the aftermath of a combined enemy strike involving Kalibr missiles and Shahed-type UAVs. Preliminary reports indicate damage to the industrial infrastructure of local enterprises. The air in Ternopil has been contaminated following the night’s attack, and residents are being urged to stay indoors.

Lutsk was also hit in the attack, ruscists launched 15 drones and six missiles. The number of injured in the city has risen to 15.

In the Lviv region, Russian forces targeted an industrial facility in Drohobych district. No casualties have been reported.

In addition, Russian forces launched Shahed drone attacks on Poltava region overnight on June 6. Consequences of the attack are being recorded in the Kremenchuk district.

According to the Air Force, air defense forces destroyed 36 missiles and 199 drones over Ukraine overnight.

