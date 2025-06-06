Russian strike on Ternopil: number of injured rises to 11, air quality back to normal. PHOTOS

Air quality in Ternopil has returned to acceptable levels, and residents are now permitted to go outside.

This was reported by Mayor Serhii Nadal via Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, the Ternopil Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention conducted follow-up air measurements at nine locations across the city as of 12:00 p.m.

"The results show that levels of carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, and chlorine are within the permissible limits set by Ukraine’s Ministry of Health. Radiation levels are also within normal range. Monitoring will continue throughout the day. People may go outside," he noted.

According to the State Emergency Service, the number of people injured in the Russian attack on Ternopil has risen to 11.

Among the injured are six SES personnel.









Massive attack on Ukraine on the night of 6 June 2025

As previously reported by Censor.NET, in the early hours of June 6, ruscists launched a massive combined attack on Ukraine using strike drones, ballistic missiles, Kalibr cruise missiles, and missiles fired from strategic bombers. The enemy targeted Kyiv with both drones and missiles. Casualties have been reported, with 20 people injured. Fires broke out in several districts of the capital. According to the Interior Ministry, three rescuers were killed while responding to the aftermath of the strikes in Kyiv. In the Kyiv region, railway tracks were damaged, forcing multiple trains to change routes. Russia also launched missile and drone strikes on a residential area in Chernihiv. At least four people were reported injured there.

It was also reported that in Ternopil, emergency crews continue to handle the aftermath of a combined enemy strike involving Kalibr missiles and Shahed-type UAVs. Preliminary reports indicate damage to the industrial infrastructure of local enterprises. The air in Ternopil has been contaminated following the night’s attack, and residents are being urged to stay indoors. Lutsk was also hit in the attack, ruscists launched 15 drones and six missiles. The number of injured in the city has risen to 15. In the Lviv region, Russian forces targeted an industrial facility in Drohobych district. No casualties have been reported. In addition, Russian forces launched Shahed drone attacks on Poltava region overnight on June 6. Consequences of the attack are being recorded in the Kremenchuk district.

According to the Air Force, air defense forces destroyed 36 missiles and 199 drones over Ukraine overnight.