SES press officers wounded in Russian strike on Kyiv, one in serious condition

Members of the State Emergency Service press office were wounded in last night’s enemy attack on Kyiv.

Censor.NET reported this with reference to a post by the head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), Andrii Danyk.

"Unfortunately, this year’s holiday is overshadowed by pain. The night of 6 June became one of the most tragic – the enemy delivered yet another massive strike against Ukraine’s civilian population. Among the dead are three of our rescuers from Kyiv. Members of the SES press office were also wounded – two of our colleagues, one of whom is in serious condition; doctors are fighting for her life. They are not just Service employees – they are an integral part of the wider journalistic family."

The SES noted that its press officers are always side by side with rescuers during the hardest moments.

"They film, write and document while the rescue operation around them is still under way. They do not merely relay information – they show our reality as it is. Their job is on the edge. During enemy shelling, press officers risk their lives no less than the rescuers themselves," Danyk added.

Massive attack on Ukraine on the night of 6 June 2025

As previously reported by Censor.NET, in the early hours of June 6, ruscists launched a massive combined attack on Ukraine using strike drones, ballistic missiles, Kalibr cruise missiles, and missiles fired from strategic bombers. The enemy targeted Kyiv with both drones and missiles. Casualties have been reported, with 20 people injured. Fires broke out in several districts of the capital. According to the Interior Ministry, three rescuers were killed while responding to the aftermath of the strikes in Kyiv. In the Kyiv region, railway tracks were damaged, forcing multiple trains to change routes. Russia also launched missile and drone strikes on a residential area in Chernihiv. At least four people were reported injured there.

It was also reported that in Ternopil, emergency crews continue to handle the aftermath of a combined enemy strike involving Kalibr missiles and Shahed-type UAVs. Preliminary reports indicate damage to the industrial infrastructure of local enterprises. The air in Ternopil has been contaminated following the night’s attack, and residents are being urged to stay indoors. Lutsk was also hit in the attack, ruscists launched 15 drones and six missiles. The number of injured in the city has risen to 15. In the Lviv region, Russian forces targeted an industrial facility in Drohobych district. No casualties have been reported. In addition, Russian forces launched Shahed drone attacks on Poltava region overnight on June 6. Consequences of the attack are being recorded in the Kremenchuk district.

According to the Air Force, air defense forces destroyed 36 missiles and 199 drones over Ukraine overnight.