Ukraine’s strikes on Russian airfields could be boost to peace - Kellogg

US Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg has called Ukraine's strikes on Russian airfields an example of bold leadership.

He said this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"In my military experience and history, bold leadership and bold actions can change the nature of the battlefield," Kellogg said.

According to him, such leadership was demonstrated by the Security Service of Ukraine, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

"This event could be an impetus for peace, but both sides must remain committed to President Trump's mission to stop the bloodshed and end the war," the special envoy summarized.

The day before, he said that the SBU's Operation Spider's Web had increased the level of escalation.

SSU special operation "Web"

On June 1, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a special operation "Web", launching a massive drone strike on Russian strategic aviation airfields.

The attack targeted Olenya, Belaya, Diagilevo, and Ivanovo airfields. They managed to hit 41 Russian aircraft, including A-50, Tu-95, and Tu-22 M3.

Later, the SSU clarified that the estimated cost of the enemy's strategic aviation, which was hit today as a result of the SSU's Pavlina special operation, was $7 billion.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy listened to a report by the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk on Operation Spider Web.

On June 3, the General Staff clarified that 41 Russian military aircraft had been downed as a result of a special operation by the Security Service of Ukraine on June 1, 2025.

Also, several media outlets reported that Ukraine had not informed the administration of US President Donald Trump in advance of the SSU's Web special operation against Russian airfields with strategic bombers.

