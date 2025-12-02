Court releases father of NABU detective Mahamedrasulov from pre-trial detention center to house arrest, lawyer says

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has changed the pre-trial restraint measure for the father of NABU detective Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, Sentyabr. He has been released from the pre-trial detention facility and placed under house arrest.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Suspilne.

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According to his lawyer, the motion to change the measure of restraint was filed by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine. Sentyabr Mahamedrasulov has been placed under night-time house arrest.

Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, earlier explained in detail the legal controversy surrounding Mahamedrasulov’s release from the pre-trial detention facility.

Read more: Mindich only curator in Energoatom corruption scheme. Other "beneficiaries" involved - NABU detective Mahamedrasulov

Mahamedrasulov`s case

Earlier, media outlets reported that Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, head of NABU’s interregional detective office who was detained by the SSU, was one of the key officials involved in documenting the activities of businessman and Kvartal 95 co-owner Tymur Mindich.

The SSU stated that one of the heads of NABU’s interregional detective offices, Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, was exposed for doing business with Russia.

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine denied that the detention and arrest of NABU officer Ruslan Mahamedrasulov were politically motivated.

On September 16, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation announced a new suspicion against one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, who is currently in custody on suspicion of aiding the aggressor state.

On 23 September, the court left the NABU detective in custody.

On 15 October, the court extended the pre-trial investigation period by six months.

Read more: Mahamedrasulov’s case: witness Mameshev charged with giving false testimony