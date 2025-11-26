Zelenskyy’s business associates at "Kvartal 95" received almost 100 million roubles from Russian state-owned company before war. VIDEO

At the end of December 2021, the Russian film company of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's former business partners at Studio "Kvartal-95" received 99.5 million rubles from the All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company. After that, the owner of the business in the Russian Federation became, in particular, a former employee of the "Kvartal" company.

This is stated in an investigation by Slidstvo.Info, as reported by Censor.NET.

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In January 2019, Radio Svoboda's "Schemes" project published an investigation. It claimed that Volodymyr Zelenskyy lied during an interview with journalist Dmytro Gordon, saying that after 2014, he and his partners closed their business in Russia.

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Mindich and the Shefir brothers

Journalists from "Slidstvo.Info" received documents from a source in the Russian tax service stating that on 27 December 2021, All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company transferred 99,599,000 roubles to "Green Films" LLC.

This company, registered in Moscow, was owned by Cyprus-based Green Family Ltd.

Until 30 December 2021, its founders were Volodymyr Zelenskyy's former partners from "Kvartal 95": Boris and Serhii Shefirs, screenwriter Andrii Yakovlev and Tymur Mindich through Appex International Ltd (registered in the British Virgin Islands).

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According to Green Films' annual reports, as of 31 December 2021, the funds received from All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company had been spent, and just over 8 million roubles remained in the account.

The parent company, Green Family, collected a record $7.7 million in royalties (as income for granting the right to use intellectual property) in 2021. This amount is 4.6 times higher than in 2020 and 23 times higher than in 2019.

"Slidstvo.Info" asked the Office of the President of Ukraine whether Volodymyr Zelenskyy received any part of the money listed above. There has been no response to the request yet.

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Comment by Borys Shefir

Tymur Mindich, Andrii Yakovlev, and Serhii Shefir did not respond to messages and calls from journalists.

Investigators managed to speak with only one former co-founder of Green Family, screenwriter Borys Shefir:

"You understand, I don't want to talk to you at all," he said. "Are you preparing material against the president? But I'm his friend. What am I, some kind of idiot who would testify against him? Does the president know that you are preparing this material? Go and tell him!"

Serhii Shefir, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Borys Shefir (right). Photo from Instagram user elena_shefir

Business of handyman from Latvia

At the end of 2021, a handyman from Latvia who travels to Norway for work became the owner of the Cypriot company "Kvartalivtsi," which in turn still owns a stake in the Russian firm "Platinumfilm."

"Our man" in Russia

Now about the Russian company Green Films. Despite the fact that since April 2022 it is no longer owned by Igor Zalivskis through the Cypriot Green Family, the firm is still owned by a person associated with Volodymyr Zelenskyy's partners. We are talking about Olga Loseva.

"Ms. Loseva is no stranger to cinema. We know that in 2021 she received income from 'Green Films' and also headed a company owned by Dmitry Glashkin. In 2015, he managed one of the companies in which Green Family was a co-founder of 'Weisberg Pictures'. In other words, even a Russian company, not just a Cypriot one, was re-registered to individuals associated with the film business," notes Antonina Volkotrub, an analyst at the Anti-Corruption Action Centre.

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