Mindich’s sister refuses to say where her brother is – media
The sister of "Kvartal 95" co-owner Tymur Mindich, who is implicated in an energy-sector corruption scheme, says she does not know where he is and refused to comment on NABU recordings alleging the purchase of property in Switzerland.
This was reported by Slidstvo.Info, whose journalists spoke with Liuba Mindich, Censor.NET notes.
What she said about her brother
When asked whether she knew her brother’s whereabouts, she replied that she was not ready to provide any information.
"Timur Mindich is my only brother. To be honest, I am not ready to disclose where he is. Sorry," she said.
She added that they last spoke during the holidays, but did not provide any details or mention further contact.
About the NABU recordings
Journalists also asked about NABU’s released recordings referring to the alleged purchase of a $6 million house in Switzerland. Mindich refused to comment.
"I am not ready to discuss that," she repeated when asked whether the purchase actually took place.
In NABU’s "Midas" operation recordings, Carlson (former business partner of President Zelensky, Timur Mindich) and Shugerman (Oleksandr Zukerman, identified by investigators as a co-organizer of energy-sector corruption schemes) discuss Mindich’s sister allegedly planning to buy property in Switzerland. The recordings mention: "three now, another three next month."
The outlet notes that Mindich disappeared from the public eye after the scandal, and his current whereabouts remain unknown.
Mindich left Ukraine.
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU conducted searches at Mindich’s premises on 10 November.
- According to media reports, Mindich left Ukraine just a few hours before the NABU searches.
- The State Border Guard Service said Mindich had all the documents that "entitle him to cross the border during martial law."
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshova has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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