Mindich’s sister refuses to say where her brother is – media

The sister of "Kvartal 95" co-owner Tymur Mindich, who is implicated in an energy-sector corruption scheme, says she does not know where he is and refused to comment on NABU recordings alleging the purchase of property in Switzerland.

This was reported by Slidstvo.Info, whose journalists spoke with Liuba Mindich, Censor.NET notes.

What she said about her brother

When asked whether she knew her brother’s whereabouts, she replied that she was not ready to provide any information.

"Timur Mindich is my only brother. To be honest, I am not ready to disclose where he is. Sorry," she said.

Read more: On 10 November, NABU conducted searches in four of Mindich’s apartments at once, - media

She added that they last spoke during the holidays, but did not provide any details or mention further contact.

About the NABU recordings

Journalists also asked about NABU’s released recordings referring to the alleged purchase of a $6 million house in Switzerland. Mindich refused to comment.

"I am not ready to discuss that," she repeated when asked whether the purchase actually took place.

Read more: Mindich left Ukraine legally, - State Border Service

In NABU’s "Midas" operation recordings, Carlson (former business partner of President Zelensky, Timur Mindich) and Shugerman (Oleksandr Zukerman, identified by investigators as a co-organizer of energy-sector corruption schemes) discuss Mindich’s sister allegedly planning to buy property in Switzerland. The recordings mention: "three now, another three next month."

The outlet notes that Mindich disappeared from the public eye after the scandal, and his current whereabouts remain unknown.

Read more: Telegram channels with millions of subscribers ignore NABU’s "Midas" investigation and discredit Bureau

Mindich left Ukraine.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU conducted searches at Mindich’s premises on 10 November.

According to media reports, Mindich left Ukraine just a few hours before the NABU searches.

The State Border Guard Service said Mindich had all the documents that "entitle him to cross the border during martial law."

Mindichgate

Watch more: Mindich fled from Ze. How president’s friend and Halushchenko looted energy sector // UNCENSORED. VIDEO