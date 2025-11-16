Celebrities refuse to participate in concerts organized by Kvartal-95, owned by corrupt officials Mindich and Zelenskyy, - Bereza

Following the scandal surrounding Mindichgate, popular Ukrainian performers are refusing to participate in concerts organized by Studio Kvartal-95.

This was written on Facebook by Boryslav Bereza, a member of the 8th convocation of the Verkhovna Rada, according to Censor.NET.

The Gomin choir and Kola will not perform at Kvartal-95 concerts

According to him, after the choir "Gomin" announced its refusal to perform at the "Kvartal-95" concert, singer Kola made the same statement. And that's not the end of it.

"So, I have bad news for Mindich, Zelenskyy, and Kvartal-95. Performers have begun to refuse to participate in Kvartal's concert, which is 50% owned by Mindich. Good people have already informed me that Ukrainian show business stars are being asked not to speak publicly about this. But society demands a position. And the performers understand very well how this will affect them in the future. That is why they do not want to save those involved in Mindichgate. The institution of reputation is built on such things," Bereza writes.

"By the way, if comedians and bloggers close to the OP think they can remain silent, it's useless. What do we hear from Ramina, Yanovych, the entire jury of the League of Laughter, the Lions in a Jeep, and other idols of youth? It would be interesting to know their opinion on Mindichgate. Or is it something else?" he added.

Read more: "Kvartal 95" stated that Mindich, owner of "Kvartal", has no influence on company

Dorofeeva also refused to perform

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy, how are you feeling? And you did it together with your buddy Mindich. Dorofeeva refused to participate in the "Kvartal-95" concert. I'm telling you, this isn't the end. There will be more interesting information later.

What are they saying at Studio Kvartal-95?

As reported, after the high-profile Mindichgate scandal, Studio Kvartal-95 assured that it had no connection to the business activities of its shareholders, including owner Timur Mindich, or to any political processes.

"We look forward to seeing you at our concerts on December 6–7. There you will be able to see our attitude to what is happening and hear our position. We speak the language of creativity and honest humor—that is our strength. But we do not want to expose the invited artists to unnecessary informational pressure. That is why the poster looks the way it does," noted Kvartal-95.

Mindichgate