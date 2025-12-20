US has proposed direct negotiations involving Ukraine and Russia, - Zelenskyy
The United States has proposed holding talks involving Ukraine, Russia, the US, and European representatives as part of a potential peace process.
This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint meeting with Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro and media representatives in Kyiv, according to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.
New format for negotiations
"Indeed, the US said that they would have a separate meeting with representatives of Russia. And they proposed the following format: Ukraine, America, Russia, and, most likely, representatives of Europe," Zelenskyy noted.
At the same time, the president stressed that such a meeting would only be possible after analyzing the results of the negotiations already held between Ukraine and the US.
"It would be logical to hold such a joint meeting after we understand the potential outcome of the meeting that has already taken place between the US and Ukraine," he stressed.
Results of negotiations with the US
According to Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian side should receive detailed information about the results of the first stage of the dialogue, after which decisions on further negotiations will be made.
"Our team will contact me, report the results of the first round of dialogue, and then we will understand what to do next," the president said.
He also noted that he is currently awaiting the position of the United States after consultations with the Russian side.
How America will react after consulting with the Russians—to be honest, I don't know yet, but I will know today," Zelenskyy added.
What preceded it
- Earlier, media outlets reported that representatives of the US and Russia are to meet in Miami this weekend as part of the Donald Trump administration's efforts to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.
- Putin's representative Kirill Dmitriev will visit Miami on December 20-21 to hold talks with US President Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner on the US "peace plan."
- On December 18, NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrii Hnativ traveled to Florida.
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