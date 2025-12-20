Zelenskyy: "I have no intention of clinging to presidential seat under any circumstances"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he does not intend to cling to the presidential seat.

The head of state said this in an interview with Polish media, according to Censor.NET.

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Holding safe elections

In the interview, Zelenskyy was asked about the possibility of holding elections in Ukraine if they could be conducted safely.

In response, he recalled that Russia is constantly bombing Ukrainian civilian targets: "Bombing with a huge number of drones and missiles, strikes on infrastructure – all this is the true face of this war."

"My reaction to the signals from the US was very open: I said that I have no intention under any circumstances to cling to the presidential seat. Of course, if the possibility of holding proper, dignified and democratic elections is ensured," Zelenskyy emphasised.

Read more: Russia supposedly ready to refrain from strikes deep inside Ukraine during elections, Putin says

Citizen safety

According to him, organising elections in wartime will require legislative changes in Ukrainian law.

"On the other hand, if you ask Ukrainian citizens whether they want these elections and whether they are ready for them, then (...) undoubtedly, everyone is afraid of holding elections during wartime, undoubtedly, no one can imagine how this can be done safely and honestly," Zelenskyy assessed.

"However, I want to emphasise that if it is possible to ensure the safety of people during such elections, so that people are not simply killed when they come to the polling stations, then I am all for it," he added.

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