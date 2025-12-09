Ukraine should hold elections. Maybe Zelenskyy would win, - Trump
US President Donald Trump believes that it is time to hold elections in Ukraine.
He stated this in an interview with Politico, according to Censor.NET.
I think it's important time to hold an election. Yoiu know, they are using war not to hold an election, but I would think the Ukrainian people should have that choice, - Trump noted.
Zelenskyy's chances
"And, maybe, Zelenskyy would win. I don't know who would win, but they haven't had an election for a long time. You know, they talk about a democracy, but it gets to a point where it's not a democracy any more," the US leader added.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine would be able to hold elections during the ceasefire, even though this does not comply with the country's Constitution.
- According to the Central Election Commission, there are no preconditions for holding elections in 2026.
- The media reported that the requirement for elections in Ukraine had disappeared from the US "peace plan".
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