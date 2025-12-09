Ukraine should hold elections. Maybe Zelenskyy would win, - Trump

US President Donald Trump believes that it is time to hold elections in Ukraine.

He stated this in an interview with Politico, according to Censor.NET.

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I think it's important time to hold an election. Yoiu know, they are using war not to hold an election, but I would think the Ukrainian people should have that choice, - Trump noted.

Read more: Zelenskyy on elections in Ukraine: We are ready when there is a ceasefire

Zelenskyy's chances

"And, maybe, Zelenskyy would win. I don't know who would win, but they haven't had an election for a long time. You know, they talk about a democracy, but it gets to a point where it's not a democracy any more," the US leader added.

What preceded it?

Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine would be able to hold elections during the ceasefire, even though this does not comply with the country's Constitution.

According to the Central Election Commission, there are no preconditions for holding elections in 2026.

The media reported that the requirement for elections in Ukraine had disappeared from the US "peace plan".

Read more: Negotiations in Florida discuss timing of Ukrainian elections and "territory swap" with Russia, -WSJ