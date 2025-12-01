Negotiations in Florida discuss timing of Ukrainian elections and "territory swap" with Russia, -WSJ

In Florida, delegations from the United States and Ukraine are discussing, among other things, the timing of elections in Ukraine and the possibility of territory swap with Russia.

This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing a senior American official, according to Censor.NET.

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What is being discussed in the negotiations

According to a senior US administration official, the talks concern the schedule for elections in Ukraine.

They also concern the possibility of territory swap between Russia and Ukraine and other issues that remain unsettled between the White House and Kyiv.

On the eve of publication, Axios reported that on Sunday, 30 November, the United States wants to reach agreements on two issues – territories and security guarantees – at a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation in Miami.

Read more: Ukrainian delegation and Trump’s team continued negotiations behind closed doors

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine and head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umierov, together with his team, are already on their way to the United States.

On Sunday, November 30, representatives of the United States and Ukraine will meet in Florida to continue negotiations on an agreement to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Axios reported that on Sunday, November 30, the US wants to reach agreements on two issues—territories and security guarantees—at a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation in Miami.

It was later reported that negotiations between delegations from the US and Ukraine had begun in Miami.

Read more: US wants to agree on territorial issues and security guarantees at meeting with Ukrainian delegation on Sunday, - Axios