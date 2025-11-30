Rubio, Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law to meet with Ukrainian delegation on Sunday in Florida, - Reuters

On Sunday, 30 November, representatives of the United States and Ukraine will meet in Florida to continue negotiations on an agreement to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

This was reported by Reuters, citing an unnamed senior US official, according to Censor.NET.

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Who will be present at the meeting?

According to Reuters, the US will be represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

"Ukraine is under significant pressure from Washington to agree to the terms of a peace deal, while President Volodymyr Zelenskyy finds himself in the most difficult political and military situation since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022," the article says.

Watch more: US is being constructive: it is quite realistic to finalise steps for dignified end to war in coming days, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

What preceded it?

Earlier, it was reported that the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine and head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov, along with his team, are already on their way to the United States.

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