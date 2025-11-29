US is being constructive: it is quite realistic to finalise steps for dignified end to war in coming days, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO
The Ukrainian delegation in the United States will continue dialogue on the peace plan, with the American side showing a constructive approach.
This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his address, according to Censor.NET.
"Tonight, US time, the Ukrainian delegation should already be in the United States, and the dialogue based on the Geneva points will continue. Diplomacy remains active. The American side is being constructive, and it is quite realistic to finalise steps in the coming days to determine how to end the war with dignity," Zelenskyy said.
The president stressed that the Ukrainian delegation has the necessary directives.
"I expect the guys to work in accordance with clear Ukrainian priorities," he added.
What preceded this?
- The Ukrainian delegation in negotiations with the US and other international partners of Ukraine, as well as with representatives of the Russian Federation on achieving a just and lasting peace, was led by NSDC Chairman Rustem Umerov.
- Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine and head of the Ukrainian delegation Rustem Umierov, together with his team, travelled to the United States.
- Earlier, the Ukrainian delegation was headed by Andrii Yermak, who has already been dismissed from his post as head of the President's Office.
Peace plan
- On Sunday, 23 November, negotiations between the Ukrainian and US delegations began in Geneva on a peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Earlier, it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings with EU advisers in Geneva.
- Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the first results of the negotiations taking place in Geneva with the participation of delegations from the US, Ukraine, the EU, and the UK on the American plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- NSDC Secretary Rustem Umierov reported that the current version of the US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine is in the final stages of approval and already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities.
- Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, 23 November, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would make "some changes" to the American peace plan.
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