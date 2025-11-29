Zelenskyy and Fedorov discussed digitisation of public services, defence and digital anti-corruption projects

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with First Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

Digitization of public services and defense

"It is important for Ukraine to move forward with the digital transformation of our state. The digitization of public services, digitization in the field of defense, and the digital assessment of combat units' achievements based on actual merits on the battlefield have all proven their effectiveness. We will continue this transformation," the statement said.

Fedorov reported on the expansion of digital services for veterans, social services, and business services.

Read more: General Staff preparing decision on fair distribution of troops between brigades – Zelenskyy

Anti-corruption projects

Zelenskyy noted that work is also continuing on digital anti-corruption projects, namely: e-Excise, e-Court, and the digitization of the gambling business.

"All this will bring more funds to the state budget, simplify and make relations between citizens and businesses with the state more transparent, and provide greater internal resources for the development of our society," the president noted.

What else did they talk about?

The situation with ensuring reliable communications in Ukraine was discussed separately.

Ukraine has also made significant achievements in supporting defense manufacturing projects.

In particular, more than 4,800 developments of drones, electronic warfare systems, ground missile complex, missiles, and other innovations have already been registered on the Brave1 platform.

"We are preparing additional measures to support the defense industry," Zelenskyy added.