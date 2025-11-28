General Staff preparing decision on fair distribution of troops between brigades – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that certain problems in the army require urgent solutions, particularly regarding the distribution of personnel between combat brigades.

He stated this in his address, reports Censor.NET.

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Manning of combat brigades

According to Zelenskyy, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the General Staff and Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa are working on this issue.

The head of state said that next week he plans to convene a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff to adopt a decision on a fairer and more rational distribution of personnel among combat brigades.

Read more: Brigade manning must be reviewed. I’ve tasked Hnatov with this – Zelenskyy

The president stressed that the principles for such redistribution have already been worked out, and the need for it is being raised in every combat unit.

"There will be a decision," Zelenskyy assured.

Background

Earlier, following the 26 November meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff , Zelenskyy said that the manning of Armed Forces brigades needs to be reviewed. According to him, this is one of the requests coming from the military.

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