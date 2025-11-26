Brigade manning must be reviewed. I’ve tasked Hnatov with this – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukrainian service members are calling for a fair redistribution of personnel among the Armed Forces brigades, and that draft decisions will be presented in the near future.

The head of state said this in his evening address, Censor.NET reports.

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Manning mechanism for Armed Forces brigades

He said that after his trip to the front he had received numerous requests from service members.

"The way brigades are being manned clearly needs to be reviewed. This is something almost every combat brigade is talking about. The Staff has now tasked Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov, together with Pavlo Palisa, Deputy Head of the President’s Office and a very experienced military officer, with working all this through. Draft decisions are to be prepared for me in the near future," he stressed.

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Situation at the front

The Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief meeting also heard reports on the situation at the front in key sectors: Kupiansk, Pokrovsk and Huliaipole.

"It is important that Ukrainian warriors continue to kill the occupier, hold their positions and carry out combat missions. This is what underpins our ability to negotiate in Ukraine’s interests.

Russians are spreading around the world the claim that Ukraine supposedly cannot defend itself, that Ukrainian soldiers supposedly cannot defend themselves. The daily combat results of the Ukrainian army, the daily results of our special services and our deep strikes are proof that Ukraine can defend its interests. And now every Russian occupier taken out, every replenishment of our prisoner exchange pool, every Russian assault that Ukrainians have stopped, every destroyed piece of Russian equipment and every one of our deep strikes are arguments for standing with Ukraine, for helping Ukraine, and for putting pressure for peace not on Ukraine but on Russia – the only reason this war is being dragged out," the president concluded.

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