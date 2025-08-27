The Verkhovna Rada is proposing to punish servicemen for disobeying a commander's order with 5 to 10 years in prison.

This was reported by soldier Serhii Hnezdilov, Censor.NET informs.

"Deputies propose to punish the military for disobeying an order of a commander with a prison term of 5 to 10 years. The committee will consider a bill that would prohibit courts from mitigating punishments.. The author of the draft law is Serhii Ionushas, a prosecutor's lavra who is originally from Russia.

Did Serhii Konstiantynovych serve in the army? Of course not, none of the three co-authors of the bill have ever served in our wonderful army. When I see this surname, I get the cringe. More precisely, the cringe has a clear surname: Ionushas.

It was this dumpb#ss [evaluative judgement] that advocated for longer sentences for AWOL/desertion at the beginning of the war," he noted.

Hnezdilov noted that this had not solved the problem of AWOL.

"We have more than 300,000 cases of AWOL and the law on 'the first time doesn't count'.’'

Serhii Konstiantynovych. Perhaps it would work in Russia, with its centuries-old penal mechanism and the number of prisons, but it will definitely not work in Ukraine. You are frightening the wrong people with "longer sentences", oh, the wrong people. Stop legislating if you don't plan to completely unbalance the system of law and duty in the army. Or better yet, get your #ss to russia, as several of your party colleagues did at the beginning of the war, for which we are sincerely grateful," he concluded.

Read more: ’Servant of People’ Ionushas wants to pass through committee bill that will allow corrupt officials to "pay off" from severe punishment - Shabunin