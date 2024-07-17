’Servant of People’ Ionushas wants to pass through committee bill that will allow corrupt officials to "pay off" from severe punishment - Shabunin

The head of the Committee on Law Enforcement, Serhii Ionushas, wants the committee to quickly consider the Cabinet of Ministers' draft law No. 11340, which would allow those involved in corruption crimes to "pay off responsibility".

The head of the AntAC, Vitalii Shabunin, said this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"The head of the Law Enforcement Committee, 'servant' Ionushas, is acting out again. Today, he has scheduled a meeting of the Parliament's Law Enforcement Committee, where he plans to pass the government's draft law No. 11340 "quickly". It will allow those involved in corruption offences to simply pay off severe punishment. For example, it could allow oligarchs Kolomoiskyi and Bakhmatiuk to get away with it. All this is within the framework of plea agreements," he explained.

According to Shabunin, in order to conclude such a deal and reduce their sentence for a particularly serious crime, the defendants must "turn in" accomplices or tell about other crimes.

"The government's draft law will allow those involved to simply compensate for their actions and receive a fine instead of imprisonment. Organisers of corruption schemes and top officials will also be able to pay off responsibility in this way.

Let me remind you that earlier, because of Ionushas, the Rada did not completely cancel Lozovyi's "amendments", which is why we launched a record petition," the AntAC head added.

