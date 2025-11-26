Zelenskyy: Targets for Ukraine’s domestic weapons production must be met on time

Photo: Володимир Зеленський/ Телеграм-канал

On Wednesday, 26 November, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, which focused in particular on Ukraine’s weapons production.

The head of state reported this in his video address, Censor.NET informs.

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What was discussed at the meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief?

"There were several key areas of focus. First, air defence and everything needed to shoot down Russian missiles and drones every day. Funding for interceptors, production volumes, agreements with our partners – all of this is under regular oversight by the Defence Ministry and the military command, and we need to ramp up production as much as possible. Separately, we discussed short- and medium-range air defence systems. This is what is needed both at the front and to protect energy facilities. We updated our needs, and on this basis we will increase production," Zelenskyy said.

The President stressed that domestic production is a guarantee of Ukraine’s defence.

Read more: "Priority sector for country": NBU governor urges banks to step up lending to Ukrainian arms manufacturers

Targets must be met on time

"Ukrainians must not depend on whether something can be found on the global market or in partners’ stockpiles. Production targets must be met on time, with personal responsibility for this at every level," the head of state added.

As reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also said that Ukrainian service members are calling for a fair redistribution of personnel between Armed Forces brigades, and that draft decisions on this will be presented soon.

Read more: Zelenskyy’s casting agency received 10% of Ukraine’s defence budget, - NYT