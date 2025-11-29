Umerov and his team are already on their way to the US, meeting on peace agreement will take place tomorrow - Zelenskyy

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine and head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov, along with his team, are already on their way to the United States.

This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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Umerov's report

According to Zelenskyy, today there was a report by Umerov.

"The task is clear: to quickly and substantively prepare steps to end the war. Ukraine continues to work as constructively as possible with the United States, and we expect that the results of the meetings in Geneva will now be finalized in the United States. I look forward to our delegation's report on the results of their work, which will take place this Sunday. Ukraine is working for a dignified peace," Zelenskyy added.

Read more: Yermak: Zelenskyy will not sign documents on giving up territories

US peace plan

Read more: Under U.S. "peace plan", Russia would gain Ukrainian territory size of Luxembourg without fight – AFP