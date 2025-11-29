Umerov and his team are already on their way to the US, meeting on peace agreement will take place tomorrow - Zelenskyy
The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine and head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov, along with his team, are already on their way to the United States.
This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
Umerov's report
According to Zelenskyy, today there was a report by Umerov.
"The task is clear: to quickly and substantively prepare steps to end the war. Ukraine continues to work as constructively as possible with the United States, and we expect that the results of the meetings in Geneva will now be finalized in the United States. I look forward to our delegation's report on the results of their work, which will take place this Sunday. Ukraine is working for a dignified peace," Zelenskyy added.
US peace plan
- On Sunday, 23 November, talks began in Geneva between Ukrainian and US delegations on a peace plan to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.
- It was previously reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings in Geneva with EU advisers.
- Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the first results of the talks in Geneva involving delegations from the US, Ukraine, the EU and the UK on the US plan to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.
- National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov said that the current draft of the US peace plan to stop Russia’s war against Ukraine is at the final stage of coordination and already reflects most of Ukraine’s key priorities.
- Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, 23 November, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would introduce "some changes" to the US peace plan.
- The new US peace plan for resolving the Russia–Ukraine war has been reduced from 28 points to 19.
- On 25 November, Trump sent his special envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow for a meeting with Putin, while instructing another envoy, Dan Driscoll, to hold talks with Ukraine in Kyiv.
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